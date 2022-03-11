Subscribe to Upset
Check out Movements' brand new track, 'Barbed Wire Body'

The band push into a faster, more assertive lane for their latest offering.
Published: 11:18 am, March 11, 2022
Movements have shared a brand new track, 'Barbed Wire Body', seeing the band make a push into a harder, more assertive lane.

"'Barbed Wire Body' is a departure from the 'typical' Movements song," says vocalist Patrick Miranda. "We usually have more ebbs and flows in the dynamics of our songs. However, with this song, we really just aimed for a high energy, loud, in-your-face track that has little regard for our usual sound. We wanted to write an upbeat track with tons of energy that just felt fun and exciting. I think this song is the first of a new era of songwriting for us."

The song's narrative follows "a person who seeks validation from others by way of intimacy," according to Miranda. "However, this person remains closed off and is unwilling to let their emotional guard down for fear of being hurt. It's the story of someone who jumps from casual relationship to casual relationship, but always leaves before they can let themself truly be emotionally vulnerable."

You can check out 'Barbed Wire Body' below.

