MOTHICA has announced her new album 'Nocturnal'.
The album follows 2021 EP 'forever fifteen', and is set for release on 1st July via Heavy Heart Records - her imprint with Rise Records/BMG. She's also dropped two new tracks, 'BEDTIME STORIES' and 'BLOOD'.
“A lot of the songs touch on darkness and being self-destructive,” says MOTHICA. “‘Blue Hour’ was a transitional moment where I got sober. I was more of an emotional wreck, trying to figure out my life. This is me fully planted, making a very visual album that has a complete concept behind it. With this album, I wanted to feel more empowered.”
The full tracklisting reads:
SLEEPWALK
NOCTURNAL
SENSITIVE
HIGHLIGHTS
I
CASUALTY
LAST CIGARETTE (ft. Au/Ra)
BACK OF MY MIND
II
R.E.M.
BEDTIME STORIES
LULLABY
III
ABSINTHE
THE RECKONING (ft. POLYPHIA)
BLOOD
TEARS