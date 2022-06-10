Coming soon

She's also dropped two new tracks, 'BEDTIME STORIES' and 'BLOOD'.

Published: 11:22 am, June 10, 2022

MOTHICA has announced her new album 'Nocturnal'.

The album follows 2021 EP 'forever fifteen', and is set for release on 1st July via Heavy Heart Records - her imprint with Rise Records/BMG. She's also dropped two new tracks, 'BEDTIME STORIES' and 'BLOOD'.

​​“A lot of the songs touch on darkness and being self-destructive,” says MOTHICA. “‘Blue Hour’ was a transitional moment where I got sober. I was more of an emotional wreck, trying to figure out my life. This is me fully planted, making a very visual album that has a complete concept behind it. With this album, I wanted to feel more empowered.”

The full tracklisting reads:



SLEEPWALK

NOCTURNAL

SENSITIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

I

CASUALTY

LAST CIGARETTE (ft. Au/Ra)

BACK OF MY MIND

II

R.E.M.

BEDTIME STORIES

LULLABY

III

ABSINTHE

THE RECKONING (ft. POLYPHIA)

BLOOD

TEARS