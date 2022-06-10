Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

MOTHICA has announced her new album 'Nocturnal'

She's also dropped two new tracks, 'BEDTIME STORIES' and 'BLOOD'.
Published: 11:22 am, June 10, 2022
MOTHICA has announced her new album 'Nocturnal'

MOTHICA has announced her new album 'Nocturnal'.

The album follows 2021 EP 'forever fifteen', and is set for release on 1st July via Heavy Heart Records - her imprint with Rise Records/BMG. She's also dropped two new tracks, 'BEDTIME STORIES' and 'BLOOD'.

​​“A lot of the songs touch on darkness and being self-destructive,” says MOTHICA. “‘Blue Hour’ was a transitional moment where I got sober. I was more of an emotional wreck, trying to figure out my life. This is me fully planted, making a very visual album that has a complete concept behind it. With this album, I wanted to feel more empowered.”

The full tracklisting reads:

SLEEPWALK
NOCTURNAL
SENSITIVE
HIGHLIGHTS
I
CASUALTY
LAST CIGARETTE (ft. Au/Ra)
BACK OF MY MIND
II
R.E.M.
BEDTIME STORIES
LULLABY
III
ABSINTHE
THE RECKONING (ft. POLYPHIA)
BLOOD
TEARS

Everything going on in rock, right now.
iann dior has dropped his new single and video, 'Live Fast Die Numb'
Cancer Bats are touring the UK this September
Chase Atlantic have booked a second show at London's Brixton Academy
Jimmy Eat World are launching a new era with their comeback track, 'Something Loud'
SPITE are touring the UK this November
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing