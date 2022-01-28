Coming soon

The full-length is coming this spring.

Published: 2:57 pm, January 28, 2022 Photos: Martyna Wisniewska.

Monuments have announced their new album, 'In Stasis'.

The full-length is set for release on 15th April via Century Media Records, and features their previous single 'Lavos (feat. Mick Gordon)'.

"We approached this album without the intention of a specific concept," they explain. "However - three songs in, what was being written ended up sharing a common theme. This feeling of being stuck in the middle, a feeling we experience throughout our lives - within friendships and relationships, love to hate, life to death, belief or non-belief, being in power to total defeat, isolation to freedom.

"Over the past two years, we have been faced with many of these trials, and these struggles can be heard throughout the record. This record is a culmination of our greatest triumphs and our deepest struggles. We hope it resonates with you, and brings you closer to equilibrium. We'd like to thank guests Neema Askari (Form Subtract, ex Fellsilent, ex-Monuments), Spencer Sotelo (Periphery, King Mothership), and Mick Gordon (DOOM, Prey, Killer Instinct) for enhancing the record with their unique perspectives.”

The tracklisting reads:



No One Will Teach You (feat. Neema Askari)

Lavos

Cardinal Red

Opiate

Collapse

Arch Essence (feat. Spencer Sotelo)

Somnus

False Providence

Makeshift Harmony

The Cimmerian