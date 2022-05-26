Watch

Published: 8:40 pm, May 26, 2022

Momma have shared a new track, ‘Lucky’.

The song is taken from their forthcoming album ‘Household Name’, which is set to arrive on 1st July via Lucky Number. It follows up on the already revealed ‘Speeding 72’, ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Medicine’.

“I wrote it after my significant other and I had to spend an unknown amount of time apart from each other on opposite sides of the country,” the duo’s Etta Friedman explains. “I wanted it to feel anthemic, like a sappy and sentimental love song, but I still wanted to speak on how exciting it feels to know you found true treasure with someone you are in love with.”

The track comes alongside a video directed by Emma Penrose and Zack Shorrosh.

“We didn’t want to get too cheesy and literal so Etta suggested some ideas from the Green Day ‘Walking Contradiction’ video as well as the fun and etherealness of certain Beabadoobee videos,” Penrose reveals of the clip. “In the end, we feel like the video displays how much fun it was to film – everyone involved was a friend of either Zack & Emma’s or Etta & Allegra’s, so the project feels very personal and lighthearted.”