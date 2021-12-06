Listen

It's from their upcoming debut album, out next year.

Modern Error have shared their new single, 'It's Just A Feeling'.

It's the latest cut from their recently-announced debut album 'Victim Of A Modern Age', which will be released on 21st January 2022 via Rude Records.

"To me, It's Just A Feeling, encapsulates Modern Error as it’s never been heard before," says Zak Pinchin. "The song stems from finding your own self revolution in the noise and chaos of modern times; finding your purpose whilst reflecting on the world as we know it and seeing it for what it is. Leaving the world behind to experience something new. From trauma to euphoria."

The full-length meanwhile is described as an album of two mirroring halves.

“We want you to have to listen to the record all the way through,” Kel adds. “That’s getting lost in a single-based age, but I love listening to albums as bodies of work and if we can have some hand in bringing that back then fuck it, why not. It’s a debut record. You only get that one chance to make that first impression.”

Check out 'It's Just A Feeling' below.