Miss June have booked a new tour for May.
The New Zealand band are coming over for a handful of shows in support of their recent debut album 'Bad Luck Party', including sets at The Great Escape in Brighton, and Gold Sounds in Leeds.
The details are:
MAY
08 La Cita, Los Angeles, CA
11 The Mercury Lounge, New York, NY
14 The Great Escape - Green Door Store, Brighton
15 The Great Escape - Horatios, Brighton
16 Gold Sounds Festival, Leeds
17 Eastbound Festival, Dublin
18 Nice N Sleazy, Glasgow
20 Sebright Arms, London
27 Prinzenbar, Hamburg
28 Mtc, Cologne
29 Privatclub, Berlin
Check out the video for 'Orchid' below, too.