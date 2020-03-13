On tour

The run includes sets at The Great Escape and Gold Sounds.

Published: 11:55 am, March 13, 2020

Miss June have booked a new tour for May.

The New Zealand band are coming over for a handful of shows in support of their recent debut album 'Bad Luck Party', including sets at The Great Escape in Brighton, and Gold Sounds in Leeds.

The details are:



MAY

08 La Cita, Los Angeles, CA

11 The Mercury Lounge, New York, NY

14 The Great Escape - Green Door Store, Brighton

15 The Great Escape - Horatios, Brighton

16 Gold Sounds Festival, Leeds

17 Eastbound Festival, Dublin

18 Nice N Sleazy, Glasgow

20 Sebright Arms, London

27 Prinzenbar, Hamburg

28 Mtc, Cologne

29 Privatclub, Berlin



Check out the video for 'Orchid' below, too.