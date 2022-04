Listen

The band's album is out in June.

Published: 11:13 am, April 29, 2022

Mint Green have dropped their new track, 'What I'm Feeling'.

It's a cut from the Boston, MA band's upcoming debut album 'All Girls Go To Heaven', set for release on 3rd June via Pure Noise Records, which explores the idea of getting to know yourself.

"Anyone can achieve this so-called "sacred" destination by simply believing that they belong there," vocalist Ronnica explains. "Or rather, creating their own definition of what heaven is."

Check out the new single below.