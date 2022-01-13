Mint Green have dropped their first single for Pure Noise, 'Body Language'

Watch

They've a new video, too.

Published: 5:07 pm, January 13, 2022

Mint Green have dropped their new track, 'Body Language'.

Their debut single for Pure Noise records, it's a from-the-heart pop-punk number about someone who deals well with conflict and problems.

Lead singer Ronnica explains: "When I think of our song “Body Language,” I think of driving down a dark road, only illuminated by the headlights of your own car, and then, just as you’re getting a bit afraid of the surrounding darkness because you’re freaking yourself out, there’s a giant sunburst of light that occurs and transports you somewhere else.

"I think we’ve all experienced what it’s like to be in a disagreement with someone or in a situation where you don’t want to compromise. You resort to this child-like mindset of “I'm right, you’re wrong so why does anything else matter?” And you’re stuck in this state until you eventually shake it off and realize that life and love is so much bigger than whatever it is you were mad about.

"This song is an ode to the person in your life that seems to always remain level-headed in times of crisis. They’re able to handle stress in a healthy way and remain cool and collected. Not only that, but they're also able to be empathetic and understanding of all the different sides that may be present. You look to them and wonder how they do it. You wish you could be more like them."

