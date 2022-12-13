Mimi Barks has shared a brand new track, 'ASHES'

Watch

It's the final preview of her new mixtape 'DEADGIRL'.

Published: 9:51 pm, December 13, 2022

Mimi Barks has shared a final preview of her new mixtape 'DEADGIRL'.

Set to land this coming Friday (16th December), the track is called 'ASHES', and comes alongside a brand new video.

Speaking about the track, Mimi explains: “Women who posed a threat during the dark ages were accused of being witches, intimidated, burned alive, and sentenced to execution. Today, ever since the Age of Enlightenment, a creative, strong-willed, and self-assured woman still gets burnt to the stake verbally by those led by their own anxieties.”