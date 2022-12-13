Mimi Barks has shared a brand new track, 'ASHES'

Mimi Barks has shared a final preview of her new mixtape 'DEADGIRL'.
Set to land this coming Friday (16th December), the track is called 'ASHES', and comes alongside a brand new video.
Speaking about the track, Mimi explains: “Women who posed a threat during the dark ages were accused of being witches, intimidated, burned alive, and sentenced to execution. Today, ever since the Age of Enlightenment, a creative, strong-willed, and self-assured woman still gets burnt to the stake verbally by those led by their own anxieties.”
According to Mimi, the 'DEADGIRL' mixtape represents "the conclusion of an era of suffering and self-destruction. From hatred for myself and the world, narcissistic & delusional aloofness, and chaos in my brain, to self-growth through spirituality. From self-hailing to self-healing, this is the final dance for letting go of the past. It’s the rebirth of a broken child, a DEADGIRL. Now reborn as a leader, as her own god; indestructible and inviolable. This is revenge.”
Mimi is set to hit the road next year for a short UK/EU tour. The dates read:
MARCH 2023
16 – LONDON Black Heart
17 – HAARLEM Patronaat
19 – BERLIN Kantine Am Berghain
20 – COLOGNE MTC