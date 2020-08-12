Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Milk Teeth have teamed up with friends and fans for their new home-shot 'Sharks' video

The band's self-titled album is out now.
Published: 4:01 pm, August 12, 2020
Milk Teeth have teamed up with friends and fans for their new home-shot 'Sharks' video

Milk Teeth have released a new video for 'Sharks'.

A track from the trio's recent self-titled album, which arrived earlier this year and saw them grace the cover of Upset no less, the clip saw them put a call out for fan help a few weeks back.

"The video for 'Sharks' was put together to show fans and friends having fun during lockdown," Becky explains. "It’s been a really weird few months globally and incredibly isolating for many, the aim of the video was to bring the music community together while we aren’t able be together in person. The submissions brought a lot of joy - a huge thank you to those who took part. Sharks is lyrically a very dark song juxtaposed against a catchy melody and tempo.

"Originally written on the piano, it’s about when I was being bullied for almost 2 years after a bad breakup and having to stay strong and determined even though I was getting swarmed by “sharks”. The “I need you like the air that I breathe” symbolises the unhealthy connection I had to the person involved - they were being abusive but I’d still feel like I needed them and their approval no matter how badly I was treated.

"The last verse is about how resilience is so important and that they may have left me vulnerable and metaphorically “exposed “ but that I wouldn’t be made to disappear until my bones have rusted out (resilience) and that even the wear and tear wouldn’t beat me."

Give it a watch below.

March 2020
Grab this issue

March 2020

Featuring Milk Teeth, Four Year Strong, Loathe, Nova Twins, Slipknot and more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Dream Nails have launched a 'gig in a box', which comes with sticky venue flooring and more
ArcTanGent Festival is going to host three days of streamed music and interviews
Cold Years dish out some life advice with their new single, 'Life With A View'
Girl Friday have shared the last teaser-track from their imminent debut album, check out 'Earthquake'
Wargasm: "Everyone takes themselves so seriously in the rock scene"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing