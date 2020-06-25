Subscribe to Upset
News

Milk Teeth have put out a request for fan footage for their next video

"We want to create a music video for our single ‘Sharks’, by showcasing you all and the creative things you’ve been doing to pass the time."
Published: 9:37 pm, June 25, 2020
Milk Teeth have put out a request for fan footage for their next video.

The clip will be for 'Sharks', a track from the trio's recent self-titled album, which arrived earlier this year and saw them grace the cover of Upset no less.

The band explain: "We hope you’re all keeping safe and well. We’ve missed you guys and we all have really enjoyed seeing you all experiencing the record in full for yourselves. We hope it’s provided some solace during testing times.

"With so much change going on across the world, we know the last few months haven’t been easy for anyone. We miss not being able to play shows and hang out and catch up with you guys, and not being able to share our album release in person has been really tough for us.

"To hopefully make up for it we want to do something creative with you guys. We want to create a music video for our single ‘Sharks’, by showcasing you all and the creative things you’ve been doing to pass the time. We need as many of you, your friends, your families, and even your pets to record a video of yourself enjoying the track, singing along, dancing, showcasing your talent, being creative or generally just anything else that has been keeping you busy over the past few months. Whatever you’ve got, we want to see it."

Click here for more information, and to submit your video.

