News

The trio released their second album earlier this year.

Published: 2:37 pm, September 05, 2020

Milk Teeth have called it a day.

The now-trio - Becky Blomfield (vocals / bass), Em Foster (guitar) and Jack Kenny (drums) - have decided to part ways following the recent release of their self-titled second album, which arrived earlier this year.

"After battling with the decision, the time has come for me to move on to a new part of my life - today marks the bittersweet end of Milk Teeth," Becky explains.

"A huge thank you to anyone who has supported us and myself over the past eight years and thank you for all the incredible memories, conversations and backing through both the good and bad.

"I won’t ever forget where it all started - four kids from Stroud making the music they loved in college. We did more than we’d have ever imagined possible and I will be forever proud of how much was achieved.

"Sending love to you all and see you for the next chapter."