Milk Teeth have announced their self-titled second album

Check out another track from it, the bombastic 'Transparent', now.

Published: 2:22 pm, January 17, 2020

Milk Teeth have announced their plans for album two.

The trio will drop their self-titled second full-length on 27th March via Music For Nations. It comes alongside a brand new track, 'Transparent', which you can check out below. Warning: it goes off.

“It’s not political in the traditional sense,” says Becky Blomfield. “There were definitely politics involved in my surroundings when the album was being made. It also touches on the implications of feminism and women’s rights in my life. I guess you could say it’s more about the politics of self.”

Recorded at The Ranch in Southampton with Neil Kennedy, it'll come alongside a headline tour this April. You can catch them at the dates after the jump.