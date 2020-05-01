Subscribe to Upset
Mikey Way and Shaun Simon have announced a new Electric Century album and graphic novel

They're due in September.
Published: 4:57 pm, May 01, 2020
Mikey Way and Shaun Simon have announced a new Electric Century album and graphic novel.

Teaming up with artist Toby Cypress, the narrative follows a former sitcom-star called Johnny who gets pulled into a fictitious nightmare world, and is due in September.

“I’m delighted to announce this book!” says Mikey. “The genesis of the story has been many years in the making, created with some of my closest friends. Getting to bring the two things I am most passionate about together - comics & music - has been exciting, challenging, and unbelievably rewarding. I’ve been waiting to tell this type of story about my home state for a long time. I truly hope everyone enjoys it.”

Shaun adds: “I couldn’t be happier working with Mikey again and especially at Z2, a publisher with a firm base in the world of music and culture centric books, that values quality over quantity. Toby Cypress has become one of my favourite artists over the past few years. It’s an incredible honour to work with such a talent and watch him bring this world to life with us.”

Find out more at electriccentury.com.

