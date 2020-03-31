Subscribe to Upset
Mikey Chapman from Mallory Knox has launched his new band, Black Sky Research

Debut single 'Light Up The Sky' is out now.
Published: 8:59 pm, March 31, 2020
He's teamed up with guitarists Luke Hicks and Rich Watson, plus bassist Lee Erinmez for the project, with debut single 'Light Up The Sky' out now, and a five-track EP scheduled for release in this summer.

"It’s been exciting yet refreshing working on Black Sky Research," they explain. “Each of us have such a wide range of influences, and along with the method of writing to a story, it has enabled us to be really open with our creativity. We’re stoked to finally be sharing this with the world.”

Check out the single below, and keep an eye out for tour news coming soon.

