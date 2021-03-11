Watch

The song was launched via NFT Auction.

Published: 5:36 pm, March 11, 2021

Mike Shinoda has released a video for his Iann Dior and UPSAHL collab, 'Happy Endings'.

The song was released the other week, and having been teased previously via social media, Twitch, and cryptocurrency authorities, launched via NFT auction.

A press release explains: "The 75-second clip immediately piqued interest among fans and tastemakers; the final top 10 bidders will each receive an original print of the single artwork signed by Shinoda and contemporary artist Cain Caser."

Proceeds from the auction will benefit ArtCenter College of Design.

Give it watch below.