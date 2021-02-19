Listen

It's a good 'un.

Published: 11:05 am, February 19, 2021

Mike Shinoda has teamed up with Iann Dior and UPSAHL for his new single, 'Happy Endings'.

The song was teased earlier this week via social media, Twitch, and cryptocurrency authorities, launched via NFT auction.

A press release explains: "The 75-second clip immediately piqued interest among fans and tastemakers; the final top 10 bidders will each receive an original print of the single artwork signed by Shinoda and contemporary artist Cain Caser."

Proceeds from the auction will benefit ArtCenter College of Design.

Give it a listen below, and keep an eye out for a video coming soon.