Published: 2:16 pm, September 18, 2020
Mike Shinoda has shared the third instalment of his Twitch project, Dropped Frames.

Instrumental album 'Dropped Frames, Vol. 3' was once again created by Shinoda live on Twitch, in collaboration with thousands of fans worldwide.

A press release explains: "Like Vols. 1 and 2, Vol. 3 incorporates an array of digital samples to create a thematic soundscape, but with more live instrumentation than its predecessors. Highlights include License To Waltz, which melds Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz Of The Flowers” with Beastie Boys, Raggaeton and ASMR, and “Robot Yodel,” which is a fan-requested mashup of country, alt-folk and Bulgarian Yodeling."

Give it a listen below.

