'Vol. 2' is out now.

Published: 10:48 am, July 31, 2020

Mike Shinoda has shared the second instalment of his Twitch project, Dropped Frames.

Instrumental album 'Dropped Frames, Vol. 2' was once again created by Shinoda live on Twitch, in collaboration with thousands of fans worldwide.

"The 12-song set has an emphasis on digital samples and classic game themes," a press release explains, "featuring everything from Nintendo Game Boy sounds to 80’s synth, and even a toy drum loop pulled from Money Mark’s Instagram page, culminating with a fun, silly track which Shinoda fittingly describes as the “dessert tray” after a good meal."

Give it a listen below.