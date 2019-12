Watch

Published: 11:10 pm, December 04, 2019

Mike Shinoda has released a video for his track 'fine'.

The song, released a few weeks ago, is from the soundtrack to new film The Blackout, a Russian sci-fi thriller that documents the aftermath of a disaster that suddenly kills billions across the planet and wipes out electricity worldwide...

Check out the clip below; it features some sneaky teasers from the film itself.

Mike released his debut solo album 'Post Traumatic' in 2018.