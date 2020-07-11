Subscribe to Upset
Mike Shinoda has released a collaborative album he made via Twitch

Check out 'Dropped Frames, Vol. 1'.
Published: 12:18 am, July 11, 2020
Mike Shinoda has released a collaborative album he made via Twitch.

Teaming up with thousands of fans worldwide, 'Dropped Frames, Vol. 1' was teased earlier this month by lead single 'Open Door', the only song on the record to feature vocals, plus two others.

“Dropped Frames is just as much about the live channel as it is about the ‘album’,” he explains. “The collection of songs is a highlight reel of the tracks I make on the channel, but a big part of the experience is the stream itself. When I start, I usually have very little idea of where it will go. What comes out is a product of the viewers’ suggestions, my spur-of-the-moment ideas, and whatever inexplicable magic is floating in between.”

Give it a listen below.

