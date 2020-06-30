Coming soon

He's shared three tracks from it, too.

Published: 10:12 pm, June 30, 2020

Mike Shinoda has made a collaborative album via Twitch.

Teaming up with thousands of fans worldwide, 'Dropped Frames, Vol. 1' is due 10th July. Preceded by lead single 'Open Door', the only song on the record to feature vocals, plus two others, it'll arrive through Shinoda’s own Kenji Kobayashi Productions (ADA).

“Dropped Frames is just as much about the live channel as it is about the ‘album’,” he explains. “The collection of songs is a highlight reel of the tracks I make on the channel, but a big part of the experience is the stream itself. When I start, I usually have very little idea of where it will go. What comes out is a product of the viewers’ suggestions, my spur-of-the-moment ideas, and whatever inexplicable magic is floating in between.”

The tracklisting reads:



1. Open Door

2. Super Galaxtica

3. Duckbot

4. Cupcake Cake

5. El Rey Demonio

6. Doodle Buzz

7. Channeling Pt. 1 (feat. Dan Mayo)

8. Osiris

9. Babble Bobble

10. Session McSessionface

11. Neon Crickets

12. Booty Down