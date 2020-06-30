Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Run The Jewels, Mikey Way, Dream Wife and more.
Order a copy
July 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Mike Shinoda has made a collaborative album via Twitch

He's shared three tracks from it, too.
Published: 10:12 pm, June 30, 2020
Mike Shinoda has made a collaborative album via Twitch

Mike Shinoda has made a collaborative album via Twitch.

Teaming up with thousands of fans worldwide, 'Dropped Frames, Vol. 1' is due 10th July. Preceded by lead single 'Open Door', the only song on the record to feature vocals, plus two others, it'll arrive through Shinoda’s own Kenji Kobayashi Productions (ADA).

“Dropped Frames is just as much about the live channel as it is about the ‘album’,” he explains. “The collection of songs is a highlight reel of the tracks I make on the channel, but a big part of the experience is the stream itself. When I start, I usually have very little idea of where it will go. What comes out is a product of the viewers’ suggestions, my spur-of-the-moment ideas, and whatever inexplicable magic is floating in between.”

The tracklisting reads:

1. Open Door
2. Super Galaxtica
3. Duckbot
4. Cupcake Cake
5. El Rey Demonio
6. Doodle Buzz
7. Channeling Pt. 1 (feat. Dan Mayo)
8. Osiris
9. Babble Bobble
10. Session McSessionface
11. Neon Crickets
12. Booty Down

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Hassle Records are celebrating 15 years with a new series of reissues
Reminders have dropped their new tune, 'Seaside Scampi'
Diet Cig have planned their first ticketed livestream show
Code Orange are going to perform a livestream event at the end of July
Sadie Dupuis has announced her second Sad13 album, 'Haunted Painting'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing