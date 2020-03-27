Listen

He's an EP coming, too.

Published: 11:58 am, March 27, 2020

Mike Duce is back with his new project Headache, and debut single 'Broke'.

The Lower Than Atlantis frontman debuted the track on Radio 1 last night (Thursday 26th March), and describes his new material as "a regurgitation, of an amalgamation of music I’ve been into all my life."

“I got myself into a bum load of debt post band after severing my sole source of income,” says Mike of ‘Broke’. “The inspiration was a lack of will to live brought on by crippling debt.

"Lyrically it's obviously quite morbid but the story is told with tongue firmly in cheek. During the creative process, I sometimes think to myself "fuck... got a bit dark there… better make a joke.""

Check out 'Broke' below, and keep an eye out for his debut EP, 'Food For Thwart'.