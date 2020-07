Listen

Published: 11:56 pm, July 10, 2020

Mike Duce has released his debut Headache EP, 'Food For Thwart'.

The Lower Than Atlantis frontman's new solo endeavour, the eclectic project is "a regurgitation of an amalgamation of music I’ve been into all my life," Duce explains.

The super-personal five-song release spans topics like mental health and addiction, featuring his recent tracks 'Broke' and 'Dunno', plus 'Cheaper Than Therapy', 'Church' and 'PSR'.

Give it a listen below.