METZ guitarist and singer Alex Edkins has announced a new Weird Nightmare album

Check out new taster, ‘Searching For You’.

Published: 12:55 pm, March 03, 2022

METZ guitarist and singer Alex Edkins has announced a new album.

Released under his Weird Nightmare moniker, the self-titled record will arrive on 20th May, preceded by new taster, ‘Searching For You’.

Speaking about the track, he shares: “It’s a fun, no nonsense rock ‘n’ roll song. It’s about searching for meaning and inspiration all around us. In my mind, the ‘you’ in the chorus refers to something bigger than companionship or love, it’s that intangible thing we all look for but never find.”

There’s also a video for the track, directed by Ryan Thompson and animated by Jordan “Dr. Cool” Minkoff, which you can check out below.