Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

METZ guitarist and singer Alex Edkins has announced a new Weird Nightmare album

Check out new taster, ‘Searching For You’.
Published: 12:55 pm, March 03, 2022
METZ guitarist and singer Alex Edkins has announced a new Weird Nightmare album

METZ guitarist and singer Alex Edkins has announced a new album.

Released under his Weird Nightmare moniker, the self-titled record will arrive on 20th May, preceded by new taster, ‘Searching For You’.

Speaking about the track, he shares: “It’s a fun, no nonsense rock ‘n’ roll song. It’s about searching for meaning and inspiration all around us. In my mind, the ‘you’ in the chorus refers to something bigger than companionship or love, it’s that intangible thing we all look for but never find.”

There’s also a video for the track, directed by Ryan Thompson and animated by Jordan “Dr. Cool” Minkoff, which you can check out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Spiritbox have announced a second UK headline show
Adult Mom has released a new track, ‘91’
The Linda Lindas have unveiled a Twilight Zone-inspired video for 'Talking To Myself'
Loads of new acts have been announced for Live At Leeds: In The Park, including The Mysterines and Dream Wife
The Great Escape have announced 120 new names, including Bob Vylan, Lauran Hibberd, Cassyette and more
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing