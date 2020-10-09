Watch

Their new record's out now.

Published: 10:36 pm, October 09, 2020

METZ are celebrating their album release with a video for 'No Ceiling'.

The clip coincides with the arrival of 'Atlas Vending', which you can read more about in the October issue of Upset.

It arrives ahead of a couple of livestream shows. They will perform the record, in its entirety, live from The Opera House in Toronto. The ticketed live stream will air at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on 15th October in North and South America, and at 8pm BST / 9pm CEST/ 8pm AEST on 17th October in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

Frontman Alex Edkins says: “Something that is intrinsic to who we are as people has been taken away. We want, so badly, to find that feeling again, to forget the world for a moment, and share a brand new album that we love very much (plus some oldies) with you. To all the people of the world who have come to our shows to dance, sweat, and scream, we hope you can join us once again with this show.”

Check out 'No Ceiling' below.