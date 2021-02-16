METZ celebrate skateboarding with their new video for 'Sugar Pill'

Watch

"Skateboarding feels great. We love to skate."

Published: 9:36 pm, February 16, 2021

METZ have released a new video for 'Sugar Pill', from their recent album 'Atlas Vending'.

Shot in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the video is described as an homage to the unstoppable spirit of skateboarding and a testament to the inspiring drive to ride in any condition and any environment.

Director Shayne Ehman says of the video: “Skateboarding feels great. We love to skate. The birds need to sing, we need to skate. I hope the winter skateboarding footage carries with it some of the love we have for skateboarding. I hope it contains a spirit of perseverance and the will to make it happen. Come wind, ice, or stormy weather, we shovel snow, we torch frost, we skate.”

