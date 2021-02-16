Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Royal Blood, Chase Atlantic, Weezer, nothing,nowhere. and loads more.
Order a copy
March 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

METZ celebrate skateboarding with their new video for 'Sugar Pill'

"Skateboarding feels great. We love to skate."
Published: 9:36 pm, February 16, 2021
METZ celebrate skateboarding with their new video for 'Sugar Pill'

METZ have released a new video for 'Sugar Pill', from their recent album 'Atlas Vending'.

Shot in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the video is described as an homage to the unstoppable spirit of skateboarding and a testament to the inspiring drive to ride in any condition and any environment.

Director Shayne Ehman says of the video: “Skateboarding feels great. We love to skate. The birds need to sing, we need to skate. I hope the winter skateboarding footage carries with it some of the love we have for skateboarding. I hope it contains a spirit of perseverance and the will to make it happen. Come wind, ice, or stormy weather, we shovel snow, we torch frost, we skate.”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Trash Boat are back with their new single 'He's So Good', raising money for LGBTQ+ youth at risk of homelessness
Check out Wild Pink's new single 'Pacific City'
Wild Pink: "A goal of mine was to try and move beyond DIY and emo"
Royal Blood front up the new issue of Upset, out now!
Jynx have inked a deal with 333 Wreckords Crew for their huge new single and video, 'All In Caskets'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing