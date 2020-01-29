Festivals

Car Bomb and The World Is A Beautiful Place are also playing.

Published: 10:34 am, January 29, 2020

Metz, Swans and Maybeshewill are among the new names for ArcTanGent.

Also announced today, are The Locust, Oathbreaker, Leprous, Agent Fresco, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Car Bomb, Wear Your Wounds, A.A.Williams, Tides From Nebula, Jo Quail, The Samuel Jackson Five, PETBRICK, Herod, Teeth Of The Sea, The Hirsch Effekt, Bent Knee, Astrosaur, tortuganónima, Bolt Ruin, The Hyena Kill and loads more.

The festival will be headlined by Opeth, and feature the likes of TesseracT, This Will Destroy You, Amenra, Ihsahn, Perturbator, Earthtone9, Giraffes? Giraffes!, Frontierer, GosT, Raketkanon, Scalping, Svalbard, Alpha Male Tea Party, Stake, Curse These Metal Hands, Boss Keloid, Body Hound, VASA, Luo, BRIQUEVILLE, FES, TANKENGINE, the K., and Mountain Caller.

Rolo Tomassi will play two full album sets, performing 'Grievances' and 'Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It', while Quail vs Kenny is described as an "ATG exclusive" collaboration between Jo Quail and Howard James Kenny. OHHMS will also play two sets - one the subject of a film, 'Subjects'.

ArcTanGent takes place from 20th-22nd August at Fernhill Farm in Compton Martin, near Bristol. Tickets are on sale now. You can check out the poster below.