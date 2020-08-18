Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

METZ have dropped another track from their upcoming new album, check out 'Hail Taxi'

The album's coming in October.
Published: 9:56 pm, August 18, 2020
METZ have dropped another track from their upcoming new album, check out 'Hail Taxi'

METZ have dropped another track from their upcoming new album.

'Atlas Vending' will arrive on the 9th October, preceded by already-dropped lead single 'A Boat to Drown In', and new 'un 'Hail Taxi'.

“‘Hail Taxi’ is about looking back. The lyrics deal with the idea of reconciling or coming to terms with who you were and who you've become,” shares frontman Alex Edkins

There's a video too, directed by A.F. Cortes, who says: “I wanted to tell a simple story that captures the song’s overarching theme. The idea of longing for the past creates many visual motifs and I wanted to create a piece that feels timeless and conveys a sense of isolation, highlighting that while we can hide our feelings, we can’t run from them.”

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Check out 'We Prefer Indoors' from Into It. Over It.'s new album
Palm Reader are going to release a new album later this year
The Dirty Nil have announced their new album, 'Fuck Art'
Check out Sleeping With Sirens' Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Green Day, Rancid, The Clash and more
Bob Vylan: "We've been trying to tell you that shit's fucked up for a long time"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing