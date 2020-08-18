METZ have dropped another track from their upcoming new album, check out 'Hail Taxi'

Watch

The album's coming in October.

Published: 9:56 pm, August 18, 2020

METZ have dropped another track from their upcoming new album.

'Atlas Vending' will arrive on the 9th October, preceded by already-dropped lead single 'A Boat to Drown In', and new 'un 'Hail Taxi'.

“‘Hail Taxi’ is about looking back. The lyrics deal with the idea of reconciling or coming to terms with who you were and who you've become,” shares frontman Alex Edkins.

There's a video too, directed by A.F. Cortes, who says: “I wanted to tell a simple story that captures the song’s overarching theme. The idea of longing for the past creates many visual motifs and I wanted to create a piece that feels timeless and conveys a sense of isolation, highlighting that while we can hide our feelings, we can’t run from them.”

Check it out below.