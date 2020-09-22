Subscribe to Upset
Watch

METZ have shared their new single, 'Blind Youth Industrial Park'

They've a livestream coming up, too.
Published: 9:15 pm, September 22, 2020
METZ have shared their new single, 'Blind Youth Industrial Park'.

Their new album, 'Atlas Vending' will arrive on the 9th October, preceded by already-dropped singles 'A Boat to Drown In' and 'Hail Taxi'.

The band have also announced that they will perform the record, in its entirety, live from The Opera House in Toronto. The ticketed live stream will air at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on 15th October in North and South America, and at 8pm BST / 9pm CEST/ 8pm AEST on 17th October in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

Frontman Alex Edkins says: “Something that is intrinsic to who we are as people has been taken away. We want, so badly, to find that feeling again, to forget the world for a moment, and share a brand new album that we love very much (plus some oldies) with you. To all the people of the world who have come to our shows to dance, sweat, and scream, we hope you can join us once again with this show.”

Check out 'Blind Youth Industrial Park' below.

