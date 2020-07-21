Subscribe to Upset
METZ have a new album coming this October, give teaser 'A Boat to Drown In' a listen

Published: 10:21 pm, July 21, 2020
METZ have a new album coming this October.

'Atlas Vending' will arrive on the 9th of the month, preceded by lead single 'A Boat to Drown In'.

“[It's] about leaving a bad situation behind," says the band's Alex Edkins. "About overcoming obstacles that once held you back, rising above, and looking to a better future. The title refers to immersing yourself fully into what you love and using it as a sanctuary from negativity and a catalyst for change.”

They've a new video too, directed by Tony Wolski who adds: "The song has a beautiful, crushing numbness to it that we wanted to mirror in the visual. So we chose to romanticise our main character's descent into her delusions of love and togetherness. At a time when everyone’s simultaneously coping with some sort of isolation, a story about loneliness—and the mania that comes with it—seems appropriate to tell.”

Give it a watch below.

