Coming soon

You can check out Metz' featured track now.

Published: 12:16 pm, February 04, 2022

METZ and Adulkt Life have teamed up for a split 7".

Set for release on 4th March via What's Your Rupture?, it's preceded by Metz' contribution, 'Demolition Row'.

The band's Alex Edkins offers: "Our motivation for doing this split 7" was really just a way of doing something special for our upcoming tour where we’ll be playing with Adulkt Life in London. We've done a few similar projects in the past (Mission of Burma, John Reis, APTBS remix, Clipping) and it's because we are fans of the music. Book of Curses was a record we all enjoyed and one thing led to another. 'Demolition Row' is a song we recorded ourselves and I think it's quite singular as far as the METZ catalogue is concerned. We've never sounded this way before."

Check it out below; the full 7" tracklisting reads:



1. METZ - Demolition Row

2. Adulkt Life - Book of Curses

3. Adulkt Life - Ants & Lions