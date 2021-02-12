Subscribe to Upset
Merci have released a spooky video for their new single, 'Haunt Me'

"It encapsulates a lot of the weird darkness and fun inherent in our music."
Published: 2:13 pm, February 12, 2021
Merci have shared their new single, 'Haunt Me'.

Out today (Friday, 12th February) via Rise Records, it follows on from the Washington band's 2020 debut single 'Foolish Me' and arrives with a video inspired by the Eggers’ brothers psychological horror thriller hit The Lighthouse.

"The song was born from a voice memo Colby had sent me," says Seth Coggeshall, "along with my time spent in New York City living next to a fortune teller. 

"Like a lot of our songs, it was a blind expression of that moment in my life, it encapsulates a lot of the weird darkness and fun inherent in our music."

Check it out below.

