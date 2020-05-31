Mental health charity Tiny Changes is hosting an online festival

News

It's taking place at the end of June.

Published: 11:22 am, May 31, 2020

Tiny Changes has announced a new livestream festival, Tiny Gigs.

The mental health charity supporting children and young people in Scotland was set up after the death of Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison.

Streaming on the Tiny Changes Facebook page from 20th-21st June, the event will include special sets and performances including Matt Maltese, The Staves, Bill-Ryder Jones, Tim Burgess, Frank Turner and more.

Founding trustee Grant Hutchison says: “At a time when so many of us might be feeling disconnected and isolated from the world let’s all get together in a virtual field and enjoy some togetherness with a bunch of amazing musicians. Instead of feeling like we’re missing out on seeing friends, going to gigs and singing along together let’s make the most of being able to sit and watch a music festival from our own couch in our pants! What started as a wee idea after seeing a bunch of artists perform for folk online has been turned in to a reality by a few wonderful folk at Tiny Changes. Join in, sing along and then at the end of the night you don’t need to fumble around in the dark looking for your tent. You can go to your own bed!! Result!”



Tune in at Tiny Changes FB page here, and donate to Tiny Changes here.