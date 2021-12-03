Watch

"The response to our latest single 'Somebody' has been unreal," says Matty.

Published: 12:11 pm, December 03, 2021

Memphis May Fire have dropped a new video for 'Somebody'.

It's the follow-up to 'Blood & Water', 'Death Inside' and 'Bleed Me Dry', which have each been released alongside new merch to raise money for charities such as Bridges DVC Nashville, helping those affected by domestic violence.

"The response to our latest single 'Somebody' has been unreal," says singer Matty Mullins, "so we decided to shoot a music video for it to tell the story even further. We teamed up with director Dustin Haney and we couldn't be more stoked on how it turned out."

Give it a watch below.