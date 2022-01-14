Watch

"This song was fueled by the current state of our country," says Matty.

Published: 3:57 pm, January 14, 2022

Memphis May Fire have dropped a new video for 'The American Dream'.

The track is the latest in a run of singles for their long-time label Rise Records, following 'Blood & Water', 'Death Inside' and 'Bleed Me Dry'.



"We are thrilled to be dropping our sixth new single 'The American Dream," says Matty Mullins (vocals). "This song was fueled by the current state of our country, and the desire to fight for resolution rather than fighting our fellow man. We are donating 100 percent of the proceeds from a new t-shirt that will be coming soon to our merch store to The Veterans Project, whose mission is to capture the legacies of veterans of the American military and tell the stories of all Allied countries and their warrior classes, as well."



