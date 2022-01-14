Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring As It Is, Twin Atlantic, Underoath, Rolo Tomassi and more.
Order a copy
February 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Memphis May Fire have dropped a new video for 'The American Dream'

"This song was fueled by the current state of our country," says Matty.
Published: 3:57 pm, January 14, 2022
Memphis May Fire have dropped a new video for 'The American Dream'

Memphis May Fire have dropped a new video for 'The American Dream'.

The track is the latest in a run of singles for their long-time label Rise Records, following 'Blood & Water', 'Death Inside' and 'Bleed Me Dry'.

"We are thrilled to be dropping our sixth new single 'The American Dream," says Matty Mullins (vocals). "This song was fueled by the current state of our country, and the desire to fight for resolution rather than fighting our fellow man. We are donating 100 percent of the proceeds from a new t-shirt that will be coming soon to our merch store to The Veterans Project, whose mission is to capture the legacies of veterans of the American military and tell the stories of all Allied countries and their warrior classes, as well."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Spyres have signed to LAB Records, and dropped new single 'See Through You'
Coheed and Cambria have confirmed details for their new album 'Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind'
The new issue of Upset, featuring cover stars As It Is, is out now!
Slam Dunk has confirmed a few new names, including the fourth and final headliner...
Reminders have signed to Venn Records for their debut album, due this spring
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing