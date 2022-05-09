Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Linda Lindas, Simple Plan, Bob Vylan, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
May 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Memphis May Fire have shared a new single from their upcoming album

Check out 'Your Turn' now.
Published: 11:50 am, May 09, 2022
Memphis May Fire have shared a new single from their upcoming album

Memphis May Fire have shared a new single from their upcoming album.

'Your Turn' features on their full-length 'Remade in Misery', which is out on 3rd June via Rise Records. The news follows their recent run of singles, including 'The American Dream', 'Blood & Water', 'Death Inside', 'Bleed Me Dry' and 'Only Human (Feat. AJ Channer)'.

Matty Mullins (vocals) says: "'Your Turn' is our ninth and final single before the album comes out as a whole. It's been such a wild and rewarding ride to release music in such a non-traditional way, especially because even this far along, we're still so excited about each and every song! We're thrilled to share that we will be donating 100% of the proceeds from the 'Your Turn' tee in our merch store to Food for the Hungry, whose mission is to end all forms of human poverty by providing life-changing development programs, disaster relief, and advocacy. Our donation will be specifically allocated toward their relief efforts for those affected by the war in Ukraine."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Linda Lindas have booked their first-ever UK show
Check out Set It Off's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Mayday Parade, Fall Out Boy, Destiny's Child and more
The Chats have announced their new album, 'Get Fucked'
Simple Plan: "We're only one hit song away from a new era of Simple Plan"
Stray From The Path have announced their new album, 'Euthanaisa'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing