Published: 11:50 am, May 09, 2022

Memphis May Fire have shared a new single from their upcoming album.

'Your Turn' features on their full-length 'Remade in Misery', which is out on 3rd June via Rise Records. The news follows their recent run of singles, including 'The American Dream', 'Blood & Water', 'Death Inside', 'Bleed Me Dry' and 'Only Human (Feat. AJ Channer)'.

Matty Mullins (vocals) says: "'Your Turn' is our ninth and final single before the album comes out as a whole. It's been such a wild and rewarding ride to release music in such a non-traditional way, especially because even this far along, we're still so excited about each and every song! We're thrilled to share that we will be donating 100% of the proceeds from the 'Your Turn' tee in our merch store to Food for the Hungry, whose mission is to end all forms of human poverty by providing life-changing development programs, disaster relief, and advocacy. Our donation will be specifically allocated toward their relief efforts for those affected by the war in Ukraine."

