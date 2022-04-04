Subscribe to Upset
April 2022
Memphis May Fire have shared a new single from their upcoming album, 'Only Human (Feat. AJ Channer)'

Their new full-length will arrive in June.
Published: 2:44 pm, April 04, 2022
Memphis May Fire have shared a new single from their upcoming album.

'Only Human (Feat. AJ Channer)' features on their full-length 'Remade in Misery', which is out on 3rd June via Rise Records. The news follows their recent run of singles, including 'The American Dream', 'Blood & Water', 'Death Inside' and 'Bleed Me Dry'.

Matty Mullins (vocals) says: "'Only Human' is one of my personal favourites off the new record. AJ Channer is the only guest vocalist on the new album and we couldn't be more stoked to have him on this one. He's a vocal powerhouse and really took this tune to the next level."

Check it out below. Proceeds from the accompanying t-shirt will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

