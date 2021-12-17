Subscribe to Upset
Memphis May Fire are raising money for mentoring charity Beneath The Skin with their new single, 'Left For Dead'

"Pain is an unavoidable part of the human experience," they explain.
Published: 4:24 pm, December 17, 2021
Memphis May Fire have dropped a new video for 'Left For Dead'.

The band — Matty Mullins (vocals), Kellen McGregor (guitar), Cory Elder (bass), and Jake Garland (drums) — will be donating the proceeds from an accompanying t-shirt to a mentoring charity called Beneath the Skin.

"It's definitely not the 'norm' to release such a heavy-hearted song this close to Christmas, but the truth is, there are so many people hurting during the holiday season," explains Matty. "Pain is an unavoidable part of the human experience and it doesn't magically disappear at this time of year. I hope that anyone who can relate to 'Left For Dead' will feel less alone in their pain, especially during a time when social media makes you feel like you're the only one struggling. We will be donating 100% of the proceeds from the 'Left For Dead' tee in our online merch store to Beneath the Skin, a non profit that provides genuine connection to young women who feel alone through peer-to-peer mentoring."

Check it out below.

