June 2021
Memphis May Fire are back with their new single, 'Blood & Water'

The band's most recent album, 'Broken', came out in 2018.
Published: 11:16 am, June 04, 2021
Memphis May Fire are back with their new single, 'Blood & Water'.

It's accompanied by a new line of merch that's raising money for Bridges DVC Nashville, helping those affected by domestic violence.

"With everything that's happened over the last year, it feels surreal to be releasing new music," says singer Matty Mullins.

"Creating during a pandemic came with a lot of challenges. But looking back, I think we needed that time off the road to fall in love with writing songs again. 'Blood & Water' is just a taste of what's to come and we couldn't be more excited for the world to finally hear it."

Check out the new track below.

