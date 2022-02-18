Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Memphis May Fire have announced their new album, 'Remade in Misery'

It's out in June via Rise Records.
Published: 4:50 pm, February 18, 2022
Memphis May Fire have announced their new album, 'Remade in Misery'

Memphis May Fire have announced their new album, 'Remade in Misery'.

Out on 3rd June via Rise Records, the news follows their recent run of singles, including 'The American Dream', 'Blood & Water', 'Death Inside' and 'Bleed Me Dry'.

Matty Mullins (vocals) says: "The last nine months have been such a refreshing journey for us. We knew that releasing singles for this long, without any news of an upcoming album, would come with challenges, but we couldn't be happier with the outcome. We're finally at the point of announcing the entire body of work, and I can genuinely say we are just as excited now as the day the first single dropped."

He adds: "Remade in Misery is undoubtedly a new season for MMF. We have truly rediscovered who we are as a band through these songs, and we can't wait to bring them to life on upcoming tours."

Check out the video for their new single 'Make Believe' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Simple Plan have teamed up with Sum 41's Deryck Whibley for their new single, 'Ruin My Life'
Cassyette is celebrating the start of her UK tour with new single 'Mayhem'
Turnstile have dropped a new video for 'Underwater Boi'
Seahaven have released two newly re-imagined songs from their latest full-length
HEALTH have announced their new album, featuring collabs with Poppy, Lamb Of God, HO99O9 and more
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing