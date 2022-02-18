Coming soon

It's out in June via Rise Records.

Published: 4:50 pm, February 18, 2022

Memphis May Fire have announced their new album, 'Remade in Misery'.

Out on 3rd June via Rise Records, the news follows their recent run of singles, including 'The American Dream', 'Blood & Water', 'Death Inside' and 'Bleed Me Dry'.

Matty Mullins (vocals) says: "The last nine months have been such a refreshing journey for us. We knew that releasing singles for this long, without any news of an upcoming album, would come with challenges, but we couldn't be happier with the outcome. We're finally at the point of announcing the entire body of work, and I can genuinely say we are just as excited now as the day the first single dropped."

He adds: "Remade in Misery is undoubtedly a new season for MMF. We have truly rediscovered who we are as a band through these songs, and we can't wait to bring them to life on upcoming tours."

Check out the video for their new single 'Make Believe' below.