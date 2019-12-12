Subscribe to Upset
Melbourne punks Cable Ties have signed with Merge Records, and dropped a new song

Their new album is due early next year.
Published: 10:35 am, December 12, 2019
'Tell Them Where To Go' arrives ahead of the trio's new album, due for release in early 2020, a handful of live shows in their home country, and a spot at next year's SXSW in Austin, Texas.

"Merge are an incredible and inspiring label," says Nick Brown, one-third of the band. "To have grown from a DIY, bedroom cassette-dubbing operation to one of the most beloved labels in the world is remarkable. That Laura and Mac would take a shine to a little group like us (in amongst all the stuff they get sent) is wild. We couldn’t think of a better home to look after our riffs than Merge."

Check out 'Tell Them Where To Go' below.

