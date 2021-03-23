Watch

It's their first of the year.

Published: 11:51 am, March 23, 2021

Meet Me @ The Altar are celebrating Women’s History Month with their new track, 'Hit Like A Girl'.

The band - who feature on the cover of April's Upset magazine, 'FYI' - have been encouraging fans to post, comment and DM them about what being a woman means to them.

"People are so supportive of us on social media," they explain. "It's really cool to see all of the comments and DMs of people who don't even necessarily listen to punk rock, but they're just cheering us on. It's super exciting to feel like our music is bringing together people that wouldn't have been brought together otherwise. We feel lucky to be in this position. In general, we try to be the best role models we could be for our fans."

'Hit Like A Girl' is Meet Me @ The Altar’s first new song of the year, following last October's 'Garden', which arrived with news of their signing to Fueled By Ramen. Check it out below.