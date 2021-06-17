Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Meet Me @ The Altar have dropped video for their brand new single, 'Feel A Thing'

It's from their new EP.
Published: 11:05 am, June 17, 2021
Meet Me @ The Altar have dropped video for their brand new single, 'Feel A Thing'

Meet Me @ The Altar have dropped a brand new single, 'Feel A Thing'.

It’s a taster from the band's forthcoming EP ‘Model Citizen’, set for release on 13th August.

“We are SO incredibly excited about Model Citizen being our first major release on Fueled By Ramen – these are absolutely our best songs to date”, the band explain. 

“Model Citizen was originally a different set of songs, but we decided to throw it all out just days before the EP was due because we knew we could write a more cohesive story with lots of energy. With a heavy easycore influence, we hope Model Citizen knocks everyone out of their seats!”

You can check out the video for ‘Feel A Thing’ below.

