Meet Me @ The Altar have a new video for 'Now Or Never' - watch

They're returning to the UK next year to tour with State Champs.

Published: 11:44 am, October 11, 2021

Meet Me @ The Altar have dropped a brand new video, and announced they'll be returning to the UK for more live dates next year.

Following their first shows in the UK supporting All Time Low last month, they'll be back alongside State Champs next May. They'll support at shows in Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and London, as well as appearing at next year's Slam Dunk and Download festivals.

In addition to the news, they've also delivered a video for their song 'Now Or Never', taken from their debut EP 'Model Citizen'.

You can check it out below, and find Meet Me @ The Altar's upcoming UK dates after the jump.