It's preceded by new single 'Tugboat'.

Published: 9:45 am, May 28, 2021 Photos: Jess Price.

Meat Wave have a new EP coming via Big Scary Monsters.

Their 'Volcano Park' EP is set for release digitally on 11th June, and physically on 6th August, preceded by new single 'Tugboat'.

Vocalist/guitarist Chris Sutter says of the song: "[It's about] the ongoing plight of the marginalised, along with the hypocrisy and abuse of freedom in this country. The deep divide. The double standard.

"The video attempts to counter the subject matter with textures and details around the apartment and neighbourhood, shot on a phone during lockdown. 'Tugboat' is the impetus for doing Volcano Park. It all began with that song."

