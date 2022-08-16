Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Hot Milk, Pale Waves, Pianos Become The Teeth and more.
Order a copy
September 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Meat Wave have confirmed release details for their new album 'Malign Hex'

They've also shared teaser track 'What Would You Like Me To Do'.
Published: 4:43 pm, August 16, 2022
Meat Wave have confirmed release details for their new album 'Malign Hex'

Meat Wave have confirmed release details for their new album 'Malign Hex'.

The full-length - their first since 2017's 'The Incessant' - will arrive on 14th October via Big Scary Monsters, preceded by new single 'What Would You Like Me To Do'.

Chris Sutter (guitar, vocals) says of the track: "'What Would You Like Me To Do is the anti-ode to the baby boomer man. How can, as a society, we navigate the entitlement? The idea for the video started as an instructional dance routine by Ryan. It quickly morphed into something more freaky and free. The video is years in the making. Directed by myself. We usually try to avoid being in the video. But this time was different. We had a lot of fun doing it."

Check out the new single below.

The album's full tracklisting reads:

1. Disney
2. Honest Living
3. Ridiculous Car
4. What Would You Like Me To Do
5. Complaint
6. Merchandise Mart
7. Waveless
8. 10k
9. Jim's Teeth
10. Malign

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Lauran Hibberd: "The tracks are so bright, loud, funny and stupid"
No Devotion have dropped video for their new single, 'Repeaters'
The Beths have shared a new single, 'Knees Deep'
THICK have shared a new track, 'Happiness'
Lande Hekt has shared a new album teaser track, 'Backstreet Snow'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing