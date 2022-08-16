Coming soon

They've also shared teaser track 'What Would You Like Me To Do'.

Published: 4:43 pm, August 16, 2022

Meat Wave have confirmed release details for their new album 'Malign Hex'.

The full-length - their first since 2017's 'The Incessant' - will arrive on 14th October via Big Scary Monsters, preceded by new single 'What Would You Like Me To Do'.

Chris Sutter (guitar, vocals) says of the track: "'What Would You Like Me To Do is the anti-ode to the baby boomer man. How can, as a society, we navigate the entitlement? The idea for the video started as an instructional dance routine by Ryan. It quickly morphed into something more freaky and free. The video is years in the making. Directed by myself. We usually try to avoid being in the video. But this time was different. We had a lot of fun doing it."

Check out the new single below.