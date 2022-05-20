Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Mayday Parade have shared their new video for 'Losing My Mind'

Catch the band on tour in the UK this spring.
Published: 3:19 pm, May 20, 2022
Mayday Parade have shared their new video for 'Losing My Mind'

Mayday Parade have shared their new video for 'Losing My Mind'.

It's a cut from their latest album 'What It Means To Fall Apart', out now via Rise Records, and arrives ahead of their upcoming UK tour which kicks off on 31st May in Nottingham.

“‘Losing My Mind’ is about being alone and missing the one that got away,” explains co-vocalist and drummer Jake Bundrick.

Check out the video below, and catch the band live at the following:

MAY
31 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

JUNE
1 - SWX - Bristol, UK
2 - Leeds Beckett University - Leeds, UK
3 - Troxy - London, UK
5 - SWG3 Studio Warehouse - Glasgow, UK
6 - The O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK
7 - O2 Ritz - Mancester, UK
8 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Hot Milk have dropped a new single from their upcoming EP
Track by Track: Static Dress - Rouge Carpet Disaster
Spielbergs have announced their new album, 'Vestli'
Loose Articles are teasing their new EP with a video for 'Dirty Dicks Food & Ale Emporium'
As It Is have unleashed a new video for 'I Hate Me Too' ahead of their tour with Mayday Parade
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing