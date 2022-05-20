Watch

Catch the band on tour in the UK this spring.

Published: 3:19 pm, May 20, 2022

Mayday Parade have shared their new video for 'Losing My Mind'.

It's a cut from their latest album 'What It Means To Fall Apart', out now via Rise Records, and arrives ahead of their upcoming UK tour which kicks off on 31st May in Nottingham.

“‘Losing My Mind’ is about being alone and missing the one that got away,” explains co-vocalist and drummer Jake Bundrick.

Check out the video below, and catch the band live at the following:



MAY

31 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK



JUNE

1 - SWX - Bristol, UK

2 - Leeds Beckett University - Leeds, UK

3 - Troxy - London, UK

5 - SWG3 Studio Warehouse - Glasgow, UK

6 - The O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK

7 - O2 Ritz - Mancester, UK

8 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK