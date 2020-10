Watch

The clip features up-and-coming actor, J. Gaven Wilde.

Published: 5:15 pm, October 16, 2020

Mayday Parade have released a video for 'First Train'.

It's a cut from the band's new EP 'Out Of Here', also out today, with the clip directed by Scott Hansen and featuring up-and-coming actor J. Gaven Wilde (The Righteous Gemstones, Halloween Kills, Stanger Things).

“First Train is about not getting weighed down by the negative things in your life,” frontman Derek Sanders says. “It’s about having the power to move forward and become whatever you want to be.”

Give it a watch below.