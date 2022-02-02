Watch

Catch the band on tour in the UK this spring.

Published: 12:37 pm, February 02, 2022

Mayday Parade have shared their new video for 'Angels Die Too'.

It's a cut from their latest album 'What It Means To Fall Apart', out now via Rise Records, and arrives ahead of their upcoming UK tour which kicks off on 31st May in Nottingham.

Speaking about the clip, frontman Derek Sanders says: "We were outside of Detroit filming the music video for 'Kids Of Summer', which is supposed to have fun summer vibes. It was raining one day and we couldn’t shoot, so we decided to take advantage and shoot a quick video for 'Angels Die Too' which is totally not fun summer vibes. We hope you enjoy it!"

Check out the video below.